Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.79.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

