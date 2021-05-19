Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.79.
MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
