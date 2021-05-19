Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10,036.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

