Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 549.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.