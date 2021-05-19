Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,389,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.73% of Marten Transport worth $110,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after acquiring an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after acquiring an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTN stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

