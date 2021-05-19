Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

