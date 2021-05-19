Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

