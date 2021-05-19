Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
