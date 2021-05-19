Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Tops $106.26 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00021657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $106.26 million and approximately $38.23 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

