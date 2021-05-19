MASQ Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $336,916.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00316605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.01023766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032461 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.