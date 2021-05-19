Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

