Mathew Ratty Purchases 180,000 Shares of Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) insider Mathew Ratty bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$20,340.00 ($14,528.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

About Adveritas

Adveritas Limited provides digital advertising fraud prevention services through its software as a service in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard software as a service platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital advertising fraud before the fraud impacts on the advertisers' budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that provides real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

