Matson Money. Inc. Sells 72,408 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Matson Money. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

