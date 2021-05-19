MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $404,246.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $742,745.95 and approximately $404,246.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,789.97 or 1.00546514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.01199366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00486897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.02 or 0.00337173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00112059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004571 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

