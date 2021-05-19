Maxcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $953,163.51 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 44.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $953,163.51 and $764.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,647.03 or 0.99869765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $558.81 or 0.01407639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00542295 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00351032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

