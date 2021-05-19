Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Maximus worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Maximus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MMS opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

