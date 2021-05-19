McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.07

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.07 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 242,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66. The company has a market cap of £44.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.36.

In other news, insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

