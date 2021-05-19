McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.79. The company had a trading volume of 82,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average is $218.07. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

