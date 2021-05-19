MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $5.43. MDC Partners shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 397,804 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $397.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MDC Partners by 153.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.