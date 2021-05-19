Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,099 shares of company stock worth $9,178,858.

MDLA stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

