MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Ambrose Wang Sells 7,105 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 153,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

