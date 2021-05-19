MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Ambrose Wang Sells 7,105 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MediaAlpha stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 153,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
