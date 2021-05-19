Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $314.68 and last traded at $314.68. 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

