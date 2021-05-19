MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MediPharm Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.13.

LABS opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a market cap of C$104.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

