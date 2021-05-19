MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

LABS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.13.

LABS stock opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$104.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

