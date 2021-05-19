MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several research analysts have commented on MEGEF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

