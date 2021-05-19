Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $410,007.57 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.00543362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,500,367 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

