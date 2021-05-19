Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

About Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

