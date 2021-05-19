MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

