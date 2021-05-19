Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 44,935 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $70,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,702,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 71,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $318.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,859,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

