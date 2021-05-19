Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 1,347 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

