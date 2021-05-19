Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $27.29 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,419 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.58. 22,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.73. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

