Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

