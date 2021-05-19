Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $131.93 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

