Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$13.51. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 25.08 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.99 million and a PE ratio of 39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.05.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

