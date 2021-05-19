Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $13.93 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $497.41 or 0.01296056 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $13.93 million and $7.98 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00525875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00018134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

