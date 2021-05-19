MenaPay Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $494.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

