Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.80 million and $294,595.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00344149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00179824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00980402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,760,888 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

