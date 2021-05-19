Mercury Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $2.09 million and $44,172.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00328207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.01043190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033169 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

