Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,483. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,446,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

