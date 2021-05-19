Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.80. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $14.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $22.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $3,570,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

