Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

