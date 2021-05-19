Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Up 2.4%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 8,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 920,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

