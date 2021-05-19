Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

