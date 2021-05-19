MetaMorph (METM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $251.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 53.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $616,713.92 and approximately $251.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

