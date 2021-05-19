Meter Governance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00014164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

