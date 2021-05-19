Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $133,421.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01069820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00096249 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,478,211 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.