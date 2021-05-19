MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MET opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

