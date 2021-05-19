Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

