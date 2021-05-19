Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

