Metronome Hits 24-Hour Volume of $367,626.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and approximately $367,626.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00009633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00316605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.01023766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032461 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

