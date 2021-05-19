MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.50 million-$403.41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,429. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

