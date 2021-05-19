Michael G. Barrett Sells 105,138 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 3,218,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.