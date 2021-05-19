Michael Patrick Moxley Sells 2,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GSHD traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 201,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,166. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 179.46 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.59.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

